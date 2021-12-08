Three militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian
Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chack-i-Cholan village in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the operation turned into an encounter after militants fired at the security forces, who retaliated.
One ultra was killed in the early exchange of firing between the two sides, the official said.
During the day-long gunbattle, two more militants were killed, he added.
The operation is in progress, the official said.
He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.
