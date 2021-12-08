Left Menu

Owner 'provokes' pet dog to attack policeman in Jharkhand; detained

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:00 IST
Owner 'provokes' pet dog to attack policeman in Jharkhand; detained
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman on duty suffered dog bite injuries after an evening walker allegedly provoked his pet dog to attack the constable in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an official said on Wednesday.

In his complaint, constable Saryu Ram alleged that the incident occurred when the dog tried to relieve itself near the entrance of the police line here, where he was posted on Tuesday evening, and he objected to it.

An FIR was lodged in this regard, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said adding that the owner of the dog and his son were detained for questioning.

As the animal attacked Ram, his screams attracted the attention of other policemen who reached the spot and rescued him.

President of Ramgarh Police Association, Mansu Gope, said the constable has been referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Gope said the owner was asked to restrict the dog's movement within his house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021