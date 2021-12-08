No plans for UK ministers to attend China winter Olympics - PM Johnson
There are no plans for British ministers to attend the winter Olympics in China, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
Asked in parliament if Britain would follow the United States in boycotting the games over China's human rights record, Johnson said: "We do not support sporting boycotts but there are certainly no plans for ministers to attend the winter Olympics."
