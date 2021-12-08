13 killed in IAF copter crash in TN, CDS Bipin Rawat among others onboard

An Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his entourage crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in apparently foggy conditions, killing 13 people on board, the IAF and other officials said. The fate of Gen Rawat was not immediately known.

The Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith confirmed to PTI that 13 were killed in the crash while there was one survivor, a male.

There were a total of 14 persons onboard the helicopter, official sources said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also indicated Rawat and 13 others were travelling in it when it crashed at a forest area near here.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH helicopter which took off from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.

Stalin expressed shock over the incident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is monitoring the situation, briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi about the crash and the IAF chief has been asked to reach the site.

Singh also visited the residence of Rawat and spoke to his daughter.

According to accounts of official sources and a local eyewitnesses here, the helicopter was flying at a low altitude in the foggy conditions when it crashed into a valley here, before falling through trees. Fire engulfed the helicopter by the time it landed on the ground.

Although it brushed a house during its fall, there was no human casualty or injury since the inmates were not at home. The building suffered damage in the episode. Two persons, who were ablaze, fell down from the helicopter, Perumal, an eyewitness said.

The helicopter carrying Rawat and others had left Sulur IAF station in Coimbatore around 10.30 am on Wednesday and was supposed to land at Defence Staff College in Wellington at Udhagamandalam about an hour later.

Later, it crashed in the forest area, reducing trees to pieces of logs and ashes due to resultant fire, even as the local people turned first responders to try and save the injured. However, they could not help the victims due to the raging flames and informed authorities. Apparently, a major tragedy was averted as the helicopter fell at some distance away from the human habitation, averting possible mass casualties.

The accident site was a scene of despair with flames from the helicopter engulfing the wooden logs resulting in billowing smoke and personnel scurrying to douse the fire, including using buckets and water hose. What seemed to be some charred bodies were also seen lying around. Rescue personnel apparently picked up charred, severed limbs strewn around.

The mangled and burnt remains of the IAF chopper were strewn along the site, even as rescue services personnel were seen carrying bodies in stretchers to be transported through waiting ambulances.

The accident site remained out of bounds for civilians. Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. The copter crashed in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near here in the hilly Nilgiris district.

The helicopter, carrying a few senior officials, was on way to the Defence Services Staff College where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event later, the sources added.

Medical teams from nearby Coimbatore, including burns specialists, have also been sent to Coonoor to treat the injured. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin in a tweet, said ''I am deeply shocked & disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others has met with an accident near Coonoor.'' ''I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)