Left Menu

Anurag Thakur meets Thailand envoy Pattarat Hongtong

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Thailand Ambassador to India Pattarat Hongtong at the former's residence on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:23 IST
Anurag Thakur meets Thailand envoy Pattarat Hongtong
Anurag Thakur meeting Pattarat Hongtong at former's residence (Photo/Twitter: @Anurag_Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Thailand Ambassador to India Pattarat Hongtong at the former's residence on Wednesday.

The duo discussed aspects relating to people-to-people exchanges, enhancing cooperation in the areas of indigenous youth affairs, sports and culture.

His official Twitter handle tweeted, "HE Ms Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India, paid a courtesy call at the residence of Union Minister Sh @ianuragthakur. They discussed aspects relating to people to people exchanges, enhancing cooperation in the areas of indigenous youth affairs, sports & culture." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021