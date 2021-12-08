Anurag Thakur meets Thailand envoy Pattarat Hongtong

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Thailand Ambassador to India Pattarat Hongtong at the former's residence on Wednesday.

The duo discussed aspects relating to people-to-people exchanges, enhancing cooperation in the areas of indigenous youth affairs, sports and culture.

