Man arrested in connection with Khashoggi killing released - French prosecutors
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:31 IST
- Country:
- France
The Saudi national arrested in Paris on the suspicion he might be linked to the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been released, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement on Wednesday.
Identity checks have allowed to conclude that the Turkish arrest warrant did not apply to the person, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Paris
- Saudi
- Jamal Khashoggi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish lira slides nearly 9% after Erdogan stokes firesale
Turkish lira crashes 8% after Erdogan stokes firesale
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shrivel after Powell's renomination; Turkish lira crashes
UPDATE 2-Turkish lira plunges 5% after Erdogan stokes firesale
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey on Nov. 24 - Turkish Presidency