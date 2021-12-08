PIL in U'khand HC challenges AAP's 'Kejriwal Muft Bijli Guarantee Card'

A PIL has been moved in the Uttarakhand High Court challenging the AAP's ''Kejriwal Muft Bijli Guarantee Card'' launched ahead of the next year's assembly elections.

The guarantee card promises free electricity up to 300 units to all domestic users if the AAP is voted to power in the state.

A single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari began hearing on the PIL filed on Tuesday.

Sanjay Jain, a resident of Vikasnagar area of ​​Dehradun district and former member of the Uttarakhand Minorities Commission, said in his petition that AAP leader Colonel Ajay Kothiyal has promised to provide 300 units of electricity free of cost to the people of the state if he comes to power.

To get the guarantee card, people have to give a missed call on a mobile number issued by the party, following which they will get the guarantee card which people will have to keep with them. When the AAP forms the government in the state, this card can be used to get 300 units of electricity free of cost, according to the petition.

Describing it as completely unconstitutional, Jain in the petition said the AAP is not in power in the state and therefore, offering people such a guarantee card is against Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.

According to the petition, this act of AAP comes under the category of corrupt practice as it is misleading the public, so it should be banned under the model code of conduct.

The petitioner said he is not against the proposal to provide free electricity but giving a guarantee card without coming to power is deceiving people.

The judge has fixed January 8 as the next date of hearing.

