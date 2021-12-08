Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife

Left Menu

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife and said it is an unprecedented tragedy.Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the IAF said.I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:39 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife and said it is an unprecedented tragedy.

Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the IAF said.

''I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time,'' Gandhi said on Twitter. ''Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief,'' he said. The IAF said that Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.

It said Group Captain Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington.

