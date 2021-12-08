Workers, investors of Sahara India Pariwar protest against SEBI
Workers and investors of Sahara India Pariwar protested against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday.
They claimed that their earnings have been hit due to the embargo imposed on the Sahara Group by the Supreme Court owing to the Sahara-SEBI dispute.
“This has impacted our earnings in a major way. So much so that our investors are not giving us new business as their old repayments are delayed. This has led to our income dwindling to near negligible. As a result, lakhs of our karyakartas are now on the brink of starvation and unemployment,” the protestors said in a statement.
