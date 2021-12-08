Left Menu

Workers, investors of Sahara India Pariwar protest against SEBI

Workers and investors of Sahara India Pariwar protested against the Securities and Exchange Board of India SEBI at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday.They claimed that their earnings have been hit due to the embargo imposed on the Sahara Group by the Supreme Court owing to the Sahara-SEBI dispute.This has impacted our earnings in a major way.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:53 IST
Workers, investors of Sahara India Pariwar protest against SEBI
  • Country:
  • India

Workers and investors of Sahara India Pariwar protested against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday.

They claimed that their earnings have been hit due to the embargo imposed on the Sahara Group by the Supreme Court owing to the Sahara-SEBI dispute.

“This has impacted our earnings in a major way. So much so that our investors are not giving us new business as their old repayments are delayed. This has led to our income dwindling to near negligible. As a result, lakhs of our karyakartas are now on the brink of starvation and unemployment,” the protestors said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021