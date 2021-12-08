MP: College principal, clerk booked for taking Rs 5,000 bribe from colleague

The Lokayukta police on Wednesday registered a case against the principal and a clerk of a government-run college for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a professor to clear the bills of tree plantation at the institution in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, an official said. The complainant Suresh Kaag, a professor of Political Science, had planted saplings worth Rs 27,000 in the premises of the college in Anjad, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said.

According to the complainant, Sunil More, the principal of the college, had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from him, he said.

A team from the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught college clerk Dinesh Badole while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, he said.

The accused clerk accepted the bribe on the directions of More inside the principal's chamber, the official said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Amended Act 2018 against the duo, he said, adding that no arrests have been made as yet.

