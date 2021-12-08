Left Menu

STF seizes one elephant tusk in Odisha, one held

The person identified as Bipul Bag of Nimusingh village of Rusura area was apprehended and handed over to Bolangir forest officials for necessary action.Since 2020, the STF has launched a special drive against wildlife criminals and has seized as many as 21 leopard skins, 12 elephant tusks, eight live pangolins, and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 48 wildlife criminals, police said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has seized an elephant tusk worth Rs 2.25 lakh from the possession of a person in Bolangir district. Based on specific information, the STF team conducted a raid with the help of Deogoan Territorial Forest Range officials near Gudvela village on Tuesday and seized the tusk, weighing nine kg, from his possession, police said. The person identified as Bipul Bag of Nimusingh village of Rusura area was apprehended and handed over to Bolangir forest officials for necessary action.

Since 2020, the STF has launched a special drive against wildlife criminals and has seized as many as 21 leopard skins, 12 elephant tusks, eight live pangolins, and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 48 wildlife criminals, police said.

