Gen Bipin Rawat served country with exceptional courage: Bengal Guv

Commending Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, for serving the country with exceptional courage West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief at his untimely demise.He prayed for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment.Deeply grieved at the untimely demise of Indias first CDS BipinRawat.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:07 IST
Commending Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, for serving the country with exceptional courage; West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief at his untimely demise.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment.

''Deeply grieved at the untimely demise of India's first #CDS #BipinRawat. He served country with exceptional courage. Condolences & prayers to families of all who lost their lives in the mishap,'' Dhankhar tweeted. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The CDS was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal mishap happened apparently due to foggy weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

