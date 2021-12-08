Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:26 IST
Patnaik condoles Gen Bipin Rawat's death, says irreparable loss to nation
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu and said it was an irreparable loss to the nation.

The incident took place near Coonoor in the southern state when the country's first CDS was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.

''Deeply saddened by the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen #BipinRawat, his wife & 11 other Defence personnel in a very tragic accident in #TamilNadu. It is an irreparable loss to the nation. Deepest condolences to the brevered families and wish speedy recovery of the injured,'' Patnaik tweeted.

The incident happened apparently due to foggy weather conditions.

Group Captain Varun Singh is currently being treated at a military hospital in Wellington.

