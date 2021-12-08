Left Menu

"Extremely tragic", Kejriwal terms Def chief's death in crash

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:33 IST
"Extremely tragic", Kejriwal terms Def chief's death in crash
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday termed the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu extremely tragic.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, ''It was a big loss for the country.'' Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other people onboard an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

“Extremely tragic. God bless their soul,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

Sisodia said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic demise of General Rawat, his wife, and other defence personnel in the crash.

Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the crash happened.

Group Captain Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC and the sole survivor, was undergoing treatment for injuries at the Military Hospital, Wellington, the IAF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021