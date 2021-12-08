Court denies bail to two police officials in extortion case where Param Bir Singh is co-accused

A sessions court on Wednesday denied bail to two officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra Police, arrested in an extortion case registered at the Marine Drive police station here.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused in the case.

Police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, both earlier posted in the city crime branch, had moved the sessions court here after a magistrate denied him bail.

There was no evidence corroborating the complainant's allegations in the FIR, their applications said.

Both the accused were decorated officials and have had distinguished careers, the pleas added.

The case was registered on July 22 based on a complaint filed by real estate developer Shyamsunder Agrawal. The First Information Report named IPS officer Param Bir Singh, who is now suspended, and seven others including five police officers.

Agrawal alleged that Param Bir Singh and other officers extorted money from him by threatening to implicate him in a false case at the behest of his former business partner.

