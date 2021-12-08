Kerala CM condoles death of Gen Rawat, others in copter crash in TN
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter which crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
The CM, in a tweet, said, ''Deepest condolences on the untimely passing of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Army officials who accompanied them and crew of the IAF helicopter involved in the unfortunate accident.'' ''Kerala joins the nation in sharing the grief of their near and dear ones.'' Vijayan also said that it was an ''extremely painful'' incident and the accident has caused a great loss to the country's defence forces. He extended his condolences to the family members of General Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, and the other victims who died in the crash and to all the members of the defence forces.
Of the 14 persons on the helicopter, 13 died and the sole survivor -- Group Captain Varun Singh -- is currently under treatment for his injuries at a military hospital in Wellington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
At UNSC open debate, India commits to intl obligations on illicit arms trade
India records lowest COVID-19 cases in 543 days with 7,579 new infections in last 24 hrs
NZ need to adapt quickly to conditions, says coach Stead on facing Indian spin attack
dunnhumby India expands leadership team with deeper engineering capabilities
JK: Indian Army organises ex-servicemen rally on 73rd Poonch Link-up Day