Kerala CM condoles death of Gen Rawat, others in copter crash in TN

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter which crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The CM, in a tweet, said, ''Deepest condolences on the untimely passing of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Army officials who accompanied them and crew of the IAF helicopter involved in the unfortunate accident.'' ''Kerala joins the nation in sharing the grief of their near and dear ones.'' Vijayan also said that it was an ''extremely painful'' incident and the accident has caused a great loss to the country's defence forces. He extended his condolences to the family members of General Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, and the other victims who died in the crash and to all the members of the defence forces.

Of the 14 persons on the helicopter, 13 died and the sole survivor -- Group Captain Varun Singh -- is currently under treatment for his injuries at a military hospital in Wellington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

