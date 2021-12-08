Samyukta Kisan Morcha forms consensus to accept Centre's proposal to end agitation, formal decision at meet tomorrow

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an aegis of farmer unions, has formed a consensus to accept the proposal sent by the central government seeking suspension of the farmers' agitation. A five-member committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a meeting on Wednesday morning to take a decision on the proposal.

"We have accepted the revised draft given by the Centre over our demands in regard to farmers' agitation against three farm laws," said Gurnam Singh Charuni, chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana. The Morcha will, however, meet at 12 noon on Thursday at Singhu Border to take a formal decision on lifting the agitation. They are waiting for a formal communication signed on the Government's letterhead.

"We will hold a meeting again tomorrow as soon we receive a formal letter from Centre. Protest is still underway," said Charuni. The agitation will not be suspended until Samyukta Kisan Morcha receives a formal letter from the government mentioning the draft agreed upon.

"The agitation will go on. Talks have been going on for years. Until something concrete comes, everything is speculation," Charuni added. According to the farmers' body, the government in its earlier proposal urged the protesting farmers to call off their agitation first and then only cases against them will be taken back.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020. (ANI)

