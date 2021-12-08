Left Menu

Kuwait detects first case of Omicron variant

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:57 IST
Kuwait has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

The variant was detected in a European traveller who arrived in Kuwait from an African country where the variant had been detected, KUNA reported, citing the health ministry's spokesman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

