CM Bommai others expresses shock, dismay over IAF helicopter crash in TN killing CDS Bipin Rawat

Bengaluru, Dec 8 (PTI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai joined many others to express his condolence over the tragic demise of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in an Indian Air Force helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

''Extremely saddened to learn about the death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 Armed Forces personnel in the tragic accident. It is indeed a very great loss to the Nation. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti,'' Bommai tweeted.

''This is the most unfortunate incident ever. The nation is in a state of shock,'' Bommai had told reporters earlier in the day.

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy too expressed their sorrow over the tragic incident.

''Shocked and saddened beyond words at the most tragic death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Officers in the helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and prayers for the injured officer. Om Shanti,'' Yediyurappa tweeted.

In his tweet, Siddaramaiah said, ''Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 others in the chopper crash. It is a huge loss for our nation & Indian defence. My deepest condolences to the families & well-wishers of the deceased.'' In his message, Kumaraswamy said it was shocking that the Chief of the Army (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife and the top Army commanders died in the crash.

''This is a very sad day for the country that top army officers who contributed for the country immensely died today. My tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. I pray for their soul to rest in eternal peace. May God give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss,'' Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Many other ministers and leaders expressed their grief and sorrow over the incident.

The IAF helicopter with General Rawat on board met with an accident when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor. The mishap reportedly occurred due to low visibility due to foggy conditions.

