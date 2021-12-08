Left Menu

Maha: Three held for performing black magic in Jalna district

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly performing black magic to unearth some hidden treasure in Maharashtras Jalna district, police said.The police are on the lookout for three more accused in connection with the incident that took place in Badnapur area of the district, an official said.

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly performing black magic to unearth some hidden treasure in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

The police are on the lookout for three more accused in connection with the incident that took place in Badnapur area of the district, an official said. Based on a tip-off, the police raided an old abandoned house on Tuesday night and nabbed three of the accused, while three others managed to flee, he said. The police also recovered ritual materials and digging equipment from the house, where the accused were performing rituals to unearth some hidden treasure, the official said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Baba Vijay Phoolchand Sahane (46), a resident of Bhiwandi, Palghar resident Dharmadas Gopaldas (45) and Uttam Vitthal Dabhade (29), a resident of Badnapur, he said.

A hunt has been launched for Javed Khan Mahboob Khan, Sajed Khan Mahboob Khan and Feroz Pathan, all residents of Badnapur, the official said. A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, and relevant sections of the IPC, he added.

