French junior minister resigns after conviction for omitting to declare assets

A French junior minister resigned on Wednesday after he was given a suspended six-month prison sentence for omitting to declare some assets. Minister for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Alan Griset said in a statement that the judges had also ruled that he would be ineligible for public office for three years, also with suspension. Griset said he would appeal.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:22 IST
A French junior minister resigned on Wednesday after he was given a suspended six-month prison sentence for omitting to declare some assets.

Minister for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Alan Griset said in a statement that the judges had also ruled that he would be ineligible for public office for three years, also with suspension. In October, prosecutors had asked Griset be sentenced to a 10-12 months suspended jail term, given a 30,000-euro fine, and declared ineligible for public office for three years. Griset, 68, was charged in court with "incomplete or false declaration" of his financial situation.

The minister had failed to declare "financial participations held in a share savings plan (PEA), as well as the associated cash account" to a value of 171,000 euros. Griset said he would appeal.

