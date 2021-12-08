Russia protests to U.S. over 'dangerous' manoeuvres of aircraft, ships

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it had handed a note of protest to the U.S. embassy in Moscow over "dangerous" manoeuvres of U.S. and NATO military planes and ships near Russian borders.

A spokeswoman for the ministry wrote on social media that Russia was calling for a dialogue on security guarantees and discussions on finding ways to decrease military and political tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)