Left Menu

Delhi HC seeks ED's response over PFI petition challenging money laundering case registered against it

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a Popular Front of India (PFI) petition challenging a money laundering case registered against it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:08 IST
Delhi HC seeks ED's response over PFI petition challenging money laundering case registered against it
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a Popular Front of India (PFI) petition challenging a money laundering case registered against it. Justice Anu Malhotra asked ED to file a reply on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on February 4, 2022.

Advocate Adit Pujari, appearing for Popular Front of India (PFI) claimed that several of its members have received various summons for inquiry into the matter. Advocate Pujari told the court the investigation in the matter arises from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) case. NIA is probing a matter pertaining to the training of people in Kerala for carrying out anti-national activities. Advocate Pujari also expressed doubt on ED for not following the Supreme Court's directions in connection to the installation of CCTV cameras at places of interrogation.

But Advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for the ED, said that it is following the direction of the top Court. The Court said that it expects that at the time of recordings of the statements, CCTV cameras of the probe agency will remain functional. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021