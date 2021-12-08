Left Menu

Belarus charges Russian student it arrested after grounding plane

Sofia Sapega, a student, and blogger Roman Protasevich, a fierce critic of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, were detained after their Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to Minsk by Belarusian authorities in May. The European Union and United States imposed sanctions over the diversion of the plane and the arrests.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:12 IST
Belarus charges Russian student it arrested after grounding plane
  • Country:
  • Russia

Belarus formally charged the Russian girlfriend of a dissident blogger with inciting social hatred on Wednesday, more than six months after arresting the pair off a commercial flight that Belarusian authorities had forced to land in Minsk. Sofia Sapega, a student, and blogger Roman Protasevich, a fierce critic of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, were detained after their Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to Minsk by Belarusian authorities in May.

The European Union and United States imposed sanctions over the diversion of the plane and the arrests. Belarus said it had acted after an anonymous tip-off that there was a bomb on the plane and has called for the sanctions to be lifted. The Belarusian Investigative Committee said it had charged Sapega with inciting social hatred, threatening police officers and flouting data privacy laws, the state Belta news agency reported, citing the organisation's head.

Sapega could not be reached to comment on the charges. Russia's Izvestia newspaper said that Sapega had agreed to cooperate with the investigation and as such could face only up to six years in jail instead of a maximum of 12 years.

Both Sapega and Protasevich, who is accused of extremism, are under house arrest. They were both being held in rented accommodation but Sapega has since been moved and it is not known where she is now. (Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021