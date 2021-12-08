SC notice to Centre on plea seeking defined criteria for seat matrix in INI CET exam

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre and AIIMS on a plea seeking defined criteria for arriving at seat matrix for the institutional preference candidates in the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao issued notice to the Ministry of Health, AIIMS, and others on a plea filed by a students' association.

“Issue notice returnable on January 10, 2022,” the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and B V Navarathna said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Students Association AIIMS Bhopal and others which had also sought to provide for roster-wise/discipline-wise seat allocation for institutional preference candidates.

