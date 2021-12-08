Left Menu

Seven U.N. peacekeepers killed in central Mali explosion

An explosion on Wednesday in central Mali killed seven United Nations peacekeepers and seriously wounded three others, the U.N. mission said on Twitter. A logistics convoy hit an improvised explosive device between the towns of Douentza and Sevare, an area where groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State operate. It has recorded more than 230 fatalities since 2013, making it the deadliest of the U.N.'s more than dozen peacekeeping missions.

A logistics convoy hit an improvised explosive device between the towns of Douentza and Sevare, an area where groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State operate. No group claimed responsibility on Wednesday. Mali, one of Africa's largest and poorest countries, is battling an Islamist insurgency that has flourishes despite a nine-year effort by international forces led by former colonial power France to defeat it.

The U.N.'s peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA, has deployed over 13,000 troops to contain the violence in the north and centre of the country. It has recorded more than 230 fatalities since 2013, making it the deadliest of the U.N.'s more than dozen peacekeeping missions.

