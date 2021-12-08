Left Menu

Gen Rawat's outstanding service to nation will always be remembered: VP Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:25 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and said his outstanding service to the nation will always be remembered.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

''Deeply shocked by the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his spouse Smt. Madhulika Rawat, senior officials of the armed forces & others in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,'' the Vice President said in a tweet.

Naidu said he spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and conveyed his deep anguish. ''My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief. Known for his remarkable leadership and strategic vision, General Rawat added great strength to our defence capabilities and made a stellar contribution to strengthening our national security,'' the Vice President said.

His outstanding service to our nation will always be remembered, he said.

