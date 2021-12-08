CDS chopper crash timeline

Here is a timeline of what happened to the IAF helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others that crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday: * IAF's Embraer aircraft carrying Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel takes off around 9 am from Palam airbase in Delhi for Sulur airbase near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu * Aircraft lands at Sulur airbase around 11.35 am * IAF's Mi17V5 chopper, with Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel onboard, departs from Sulur airbase around 11.45 am for Defence Services Staff College in Wellington * Helicopter crashes near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu around 12.20 pm * IAF confirms at 1.53 pm that its Mi17V5 chopper with Rawat onboard has crashed near Coonoor * IAF announces at 6.03 pm that Rawat, his wife and 11 other people onboard the chopper have died in the crash. It says one defence personnel, Group Captain Varun Singh, survived the crash with injuries and is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)