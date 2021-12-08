Left Menu

Pakistan's top military brass, Bangladesh express condolences over 'tragic death' of Gen Rawat, others

General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of CDS General BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India, Pakistan Armed Forces Spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar tweeted.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:30 IST
Pakistan's top military brass, Bangladesh express condolences over 'tragic death' of Gen Rawat, others
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's top military brass on Wednesday expressed condolences over the ''tragic death'' of India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Pakistan Army’s spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences. ''General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of #CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India,” Pakistan Armed Forces Spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar tweeted. Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, has ''expressed his condolences on the tragic death of Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his spouse, and 11 other passengers/crew members in the helicopter crash'', according to a statement by PAF.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was ''deeply shocked to learn the sad demise'' of General Rawat and his wife at a tragic helicopter crash. ''Bangladesh has lost a great friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of India and the bereaved family,'' it sad in a tweet.

The copter carrying Gen Rawat and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board, the Indian Air Force said. One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital.

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021