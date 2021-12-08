Left Menu

Subramanian Swamy seeks probe by Supreme Court Judge into helicopter crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:43 IST
Subramanian Swamy seeks probe by Supreme Court Judge into helicopter crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday sought a probe by a senior Supreme Court Judge into the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu that killed India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

The former Union Minister termed the incident as ''shocking'' and a big caution to national security.

''....final report has not come, so it is very difficult for me to say anything, but the mere fact that a military aircraft in a safe zone like Tamil Nadu, has blown up, it appears to be,'' Swamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''it is something that requires very very serious investigation....the public has to be taken into confidence, so somebody, a senior Supreme Court Judge, should investigate the matter.'' The copter carrying General Rawat, appointed as CDS in 2019, and his entourage crashed on Wednesday, in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board, the IAF and other officials said.

One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021