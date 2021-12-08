SC bats for Motor Vehicle Appellate Tribunals' to curtail pendency before High Courts

The Supreme Court Wednesday suggested constituting 'Motor Vehicle Appellate Tribunals' to curtail the pendency before High Courts and for speedy disposal of the appeals concerning payment of compensation to the victims of the road accident.

A bench comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Krishna Murari said various Benches of such an Appellate Tribunal could consist of two Senior District Judges. “In order to curtail the pendency before the High Courts and for speedy disposal of the appeals concerning payment of compensation to the victims of a road accident, it would be just and proper to consider constituting 'Motor Vehicle Appellate Tribunals' by amending Section 173 of the Motor Vehicles Act so that the appeals challenging the award of a Tribunal could be filed before the Appellate Tribunal so constituted,” the bench said.

The top court said that to ensure access to justice and to avoid pendency, it is also proper to consider setting up Benches of the Appellate Tribunal in various regional cities, in addition to the capital city of each State as may be indicated by the relevant High Court. “For this purpose, appropriate rules governing the procedure of the Appellate Tribunal may also be framed,” the bench said.

It said no further appeal against the order of the Appellate Tribunal need be provided. “If any of the party is aggrieved by the order of the Appellate Tribunal, he can always invoke the writ jurisdiction of the concerned High Court for appropriate reliefs. “Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, is requested to examine this matter,” the bench said.

The Registry is directed to send a copy of this Judgement to the Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, forthwith, it said.

The top court's judgement came on a plea filed by Rasmita Biswal and others against the judgement passed by the Orissa High Court whereby it reduced the compensation payable to the claimants from Rs.22.60 lakh to 17 lakh. Rasmita's husband Manoj Kumar Biswal had died in a motor vehicle accident in 2013.PTI PKS RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)