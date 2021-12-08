Left Menu

Three U.N. staff injured in attack in eastern Congo

Three United Nations staff members were injured when their vehicle came under fire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, their agency said. Unidentified gunmen attacked a vehicle of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in North Kivu province's Lubero territory.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:13 IST
Three U.N. staff injured in attack in eastern Congo
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

Three United Nations staff members were injured when their vehicle came under fire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, their agency said. Unidentified gunmen attacked a vehicle of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in North Kivu province's Lubero territory. The staff's military escort, provided by U.N. peacekeepers, then accompanied them to safety, a UNHCR spokesperson said.

"Humanitarian actors working in displacement situations should not be a target," the spokesperson, Johannes van Gemund, said. Eastern Congo is home to a host of armed groups fighting over land and resources, and Congo's underfunded army has struggled to contain the various threats, leaving civilians vulnerable to attack.

Lubero has seen fighting in recent years between ethnic militias, primarily from the Hutu and Nande groups. (Reporting By Hereward Holland, Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021