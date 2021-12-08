Will miss his skilful guidance on military matters: MoS Defence on demise of Gen Rawat

Left Menu

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt expressed his condolence on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces who died in a tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

08-12-2021
Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
"I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in an extremely unfortunate helicopter crash today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death along with his wife Madhulika Rawat is an irreparable loss to our armed forces," said Bhatt.

Bhatt further added that in his 43 years of service in the Indian Army, he had served the nation in many distinguished positions. "He was as the Chief of Defence Staff from January 1, 2020. "He prepared the plan for the union of our Armed Forces. I will always miss his skilful guidance and advice on military matters." (ANI)

