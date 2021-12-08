HIGHLIGHTS AT 10.10 PM

Following are the top stories at 10.10 pm: Nation: DEL147 LDALL CRASH CDS Bipin Rawat, wife, 11 others killed in military helicopter crash near Coonoor in TN, one officer survives Coonoor (TN)/New Delhi: Gen. Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff and who had a vast experience across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles, was among the 13 people killed on Wednesday when the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in a hilly area in apparently foggy conditions near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force(IAF) and state officials said.

DEL134 CRASH-RAWAT-OBIT Bipin Rawat - an outstanding, forthright military commander with vision of tri-service synergy New Delhi: A quintessential military commander, Gen Bipin Rawat possessed an uncanny understanding of geopolitical upheavals, calibrated a tri-services military doctrine to make India face myriad security challenges, and is largely credited with bringing down militancy in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL129 CRASH-LD CCS CCS briefed about helicopter crash leading to CDS General Rawat's death: Official sources New Delhi: The prime minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was briefed on Wednesday about a military helicopter crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

DEL123 CRASH-PM Outstanding soldier, true patriot; India will never forget his exceptional service: PM Modi on Gen Rawat's death New Delhi: Paying rich tributes to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he was an outstanding soldier and a true patriot who greatly contributed to modernising India's armed forces and security apparatus.

DEL144 CRASH-REAX-3RDLD POLITICIANS 'Nation has lost one of its bravest sons': Prez, VP, PM condole Gen Rawat's demise New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and hailed his contribution to the armed forces as well as the country.

DEL146 CRASH-ENVOYS Condolences pour in from US, Russia, Pak, other countries over CDS Rawat's demise New Delhi: Condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat poured in on Wednesday from various countries, including the US, Russia and Pakistan.

DEL132 DEF-LD Mi17V5 HELICOPTER CDS chopper crash: Mi17V5 is advanced transport helicopter with IAF since 2012 New Delhi: The Mi17V5 helicopter, which crashed with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and 13 other people onboard on Wednesday, is an advanced military transport chopper that has been with the Indian Air Force (IAF) since 2012.

DEL136 OPPOSITION-LD PROTEST Defiant Opposition not to apologise, condemns govt attitude New Delhi: A defiant Opposition on Wednesday said it has been forced by the government to protest against the ''wrongful and undemocratic'' suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, while asserting that it would not apologise as it has done no wrong.

DEL131 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Three LeT militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

DEL145 LDALL FARMERS Centre sends fresh proposal; SKM says reached consensus, to meet Thursday for decision on calling off stir New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said that a consensus has been reached over a revised draft proposal of the Centre on their pending demands and it will now meet on Thursday to decide the future course of the movement, even as its leaders demanded a formal communication on government letterhead.

BOM17 MH-COURT-LD BHARADWAJ Elgar: Accused Bharadwaj set to be released from jail; NIA court imposes tough bail terms Mumbai: A special NIA court on Wednesday held that jailed lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who has been granted default bail by the Bombay High Court in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to be released from prison on furnishing a surety of Rs 50,000, but imposed a slew of conditions on her, including not leaving Mumbai without permission and surrendering passport.

CAL16 WB-LD TMC-CONG-MOUTHPIECE TMC is ''real Congress'', Cong war weary, torn apart by infighting : TMC mouthpiece Kolkata: In an escalation of the war of words between TMC and the Congress, Mamata Banerjee's party on Wednesday claimed that it is now the ''real Congress'' given the fact that the ''war weary'' grand old party has failed to perform its role as the main opposition to BJP.

Foreign: FGN64 PAK-ARMY-RAWAT Pakistan's top military brass express condolences over 'tragic death' of Gen Rawat, others Islamabad: Pakistan's top military brass on Wednesday expressed condolences over the ''tragic death'' of India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. By Sajjad Hussain.

