Left Menu

Gogai terms Nagaland incident mistake, cautions against hasty decision on AFSPA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:15 IST
Gogai terms Nagaland incident mistake, cautions against hasty decision on AFSPA
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi Wednesday termed as a “mistake” and “unfortunate” the deaths of 14 civilians in the Nagaland firing incident and said that hasty decisions are not needed concerning demands for repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

A total of 15 people lost their lives in the incident, including 14 civilians and an Army personnel when an angry mob allegedly attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Nagaland and the incident has led to the growing chorus of demands seeking repeal of the AFSPA.

The 1958 law is an Act of Parliament that grants special powers to Armed Forces to maintain public order in ''disturbed areas''.

“The demand for repeal (of AFSPA) has been going for long. The incident (deaths in Nagaland) was a mistake. Accidents are unfortunate. Stringent laws may be required. Hasty decisions are not needed,” said the former CJI and Rajya Sabha MP.

“At times you feel the requirements, but in times of accident, you feel the need for repeal. Truth goes both ways,” he said.

The 46th CJI, the first from the northeast states, was speaking at the launch of his autography, ‘Justice for the Judge’ here and expressed his opinion on the issue in response to a question.

On the issue of him being nominated for Rajya Sabha, the former CJIs said “You cannot calm me down with noises. Even if I have second thoughts of continuing, today I am strong. I will not bow down to unconstitutional voices.” On the collegiums system of judges appointing judges, he said, “I had no difficulty with the process when I was there... We had a consensus after prolonged discussions. Every system has positive and negative. Everything has to be fine balanced.” On the transfer of judges following the intelligence report, Justice Gogoi said the matter is political in which judges have no say and was with Parliament. PTI AAK SJK SJK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021