Eight arrested for damaging selfie-point in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:29 IST
Eight arrested for damaging selfie-point in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Eight persons who had damaged the recently inaugurated first-ever selfie-point here were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The selfie-point with an installation -- 'I love Jammu' -- set up under Smart City Mission at B C Road was damaged by miscreants late Sunday night, prompting police to lodge an FIR to bring the culprits to book.

The selfie-point was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Anvy Lavasa on October 29 and had become a major attraction for the local residents and tourists.

A police spokesman said all the eight accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and subsequently arrested from their localities in Shaheedi Chowk and Bakshi Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

