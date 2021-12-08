Left Menu

Maha: Joint director held in health dept recruitment paper leak case

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Cyber Police has arrested a joint director-rank officer who allegedly leaked a question paper for recruitment in the Maharashtra Health Department, an official said on Wednesday. Accused Mahesh Botle, joint director (non-technical) National Health Mission, was part of the committee of the health department which set question paper for the exam held last month.

It was he who provided the question paper to Prashant Badgire, chief administrative officer in the health department posted at Latur, police said.

''We have arrested Botle from Mumbai,'' said D S Hake, police inspector, cyber cell.

With his arrest, the total of arrested persons in the case reached 12.

