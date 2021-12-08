Dutch government budgets 175 million euros to buy Rembrandt - ministry

The Dutch government has put aside 175 million euros for the purchase of a "top" painting by Rembrandt, the ministry of education said in a letter to parliament on Wednesday.

The director of the Dutch National Museum told reporters the painting in question is Rembrandt's 1636 work De Vaandeldrager, or "Standard Bearer", currently owned by the Rothschild family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)