French police arrest two people suspected of plotting Christmas stabbing attack
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:55 IST
French police have arrested two people suspected of planning a stabbing spree over the Christmas holiday period, French media reported on Wednesday.
In a tweet confirming the report, France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said the "terroristic threat remains on a high level." Islamist literature and Islamic State propaganda was found during the arrests, which were made close to Paris, news channel BFM TV and newspaper Le Parisien reported.
