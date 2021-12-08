Left Menu

French police arrest two people suspected of plotting Christmas stabbing attack

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:55 IST
French police arrest two people suspected of plotting Christmas stabbing attack

French police have arrested two people suspected of planning a stabbing spree over the Christmas holiday period, French media reported on Wednesday.

In a tweet confirming the report, France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said the "terroristic threat remains on a high level." Islamist literature and Islamic State propaganda was found during the arrests, which were made close to Paris, news channel BFM TV and newspaper Le Parisien reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021