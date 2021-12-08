Left Menu

NDA batchmate remembers 'visionary' Gen Bipin Rawat, says he was apt as India's first CDS

Terming the demise of General Bipin Rawat as a "big loss", a close friend and National Defence Academy (NDA) batchmate said the "visionary" was the right choice for the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:00 IST
NDA batchmate remembers 'visionary' Gen Bipin Rawat, says he was apt as India's first CDS
NDA cross country run; CDS Rawat with no 34, Brig Sandhu has no 15 (Photo: Brig Sandhu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the demise of General Bipin Rawat as a "big loss", a close friend and National Defence Academy (NDA) batchmate said the "visionary" was the right choice for the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Speaking with ANI, Brigadier Mandeep Singh Sandhu (Retd), Ex-Army Special Forces, recalled how General Rawat was "very focused" on doing something for the nation and the Army always.

"He was the right choice as the first CDS due to his wide operational experience," Brigadiar Sandhu said. "He would always talk of how the Army needed to reorganise itself into a modern fighting force," he added.

Remembering CDS Rawat as a very soft-spoken person who always made time to communicate with his batchmates, Brig Sandhu said, "We were very close friends; we were in the same NDA class and had also commanded Brigades in Kashmir together." CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel died after the Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

General Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course. The chopper crashed in the Nilgiris district. CDS Rawat's DA Brigadier LS Lidder and SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja, Hav Satpal were among other defence personnel on the ill-fated chopper.

Group Captain Varun Singh, SC, Directing Staff at DSSC, the sole survivor of the crash, is undergoing treatment at Military Hospital in Wellington. Sources said the chopper crashed just minutes before reaching its destination in Tamil Nadu's Wellington.

The chopper took off at 11:48 am from the Sulur Air Base and was reported to be missing at around 12:22 pm, they said. The mortal remains of Gen Rawat and his wife are expected to reach Delhi by Thursday evening and be (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021