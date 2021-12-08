Odisha Guv, CM condole Rawat's death as police recalls CDS' inspiring speech

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, while the state police recalled his inspiring speech of last year.

Both the governor and the chief minister said that the tragedy caused an irreparable loss to the nation.

The incident took place near Coonoor in the southern state when the country's first CDS was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.

''Hon'ble Governor is deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General #BipinRawat, his wife and 11 others @IAF_MCC personnel following an extremely unfortunate #HelicopterCrash. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to the nation,'' his official Twitter handle said in a post.

Patnaik tweeted, ''Deeply saddened by the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen #BipinRawat, his wife & 11 other Defence personnel in a very tragic accident in #TamilNadu. It is an irreparable loss to the nation. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery of the injured.'' The incident happened apparently due to foggy weather conditions. Group Captain Varun Singh is currently being treated at a military hospital in Wellington.

Recalling Rawat's virtual address to senior officers of Odisha Police on Dec 28 last year, Director General of Police Abhay said, ''We remember with gratitude how in spite of his busy schedule, General Rawat had taken time out to address senior officers of Odisha Police in Dec 2020.'' ''Deeply saddened on untimely demise of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an unfortunate helicopter crash today. Our deep condolences to the bereaved families,'' Abhay tweeted.

Recalling Rawat's address, the DGP said that the CDS had appreciated the state police for successfully tackling Naxalism in cooperation with central paramilitary forces.

