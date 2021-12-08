Left Menu

Man arrested for `killing' former girlfriend in shopping mall

A 22-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly killing his former girlfriend as she was going to marry someone else, police said. After her parents lodged a missing person complaint, police grilled Ansari who confessed to the murder on Wednesday, the official said.He was booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Gittikhadan Police are conducting further probe.

A 22-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly killing his former girlfriend as she was going to marry someone else, police said. The accused was identified as Muzahid Ansari (22), resident of Mominpura area.

He was allegedly in a relationship with the victim, Farjana Ejaaz Qureshi (20), police said.

Ansari decided to kill Farjana after learning that she was going to marry someone else, said a police official.

On December 2, he asked her to meet him at Empress Mall in Ganeshpeth area to watch a film, and strangled her in an empty room on the fourth floor of the mall, the official said. After her parents lodged a missing person complaint, police grilled Ansari who confessed to the murder on Wednesday, the official said.

He was booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Gittikhadan Police are conducting further probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

