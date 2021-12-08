Left Menu

MK Stalin holds meeting with defence officials at Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday visited the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington and held a meeting with the defence officials present there, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Wellington (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:19 IST
MK Stalin holds meeting with defence officials at Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington
Visual from the meeting (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday visited the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington and held a meeting with the defence officials present there, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was also scheduled to visit the spot in the Nilgiris, Coonoor where a Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others crashed.

CM Stalin tweeted, "I am deeply shocked and disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others have met with an accident near Coonoor. I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot." General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu today, the Indian Air Force said.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF. General Rawat was on his way from the Sulur IAF Station to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington in Coonoor when the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter in which he was travelling crashed in a forested area in the Nilgiris district around 12:20 pm.

Gen Rawat, India's first CDS was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021