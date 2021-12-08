Saudi mistakenly held in France over Khashoggi killing is returning, Saudi embassy says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:49 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A Saudi man mistakenly held in France over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was returning to the kingdom after his release on Wednesday, the Saudi embassy in Paris said.
Embassy officials had visited the man in the place of his detention to check on his condition, the embassy said in its statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Paris
- Saudi
- Jamal Khashoggi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ArcelorMittal launches 5G Steel network to test new industrial use cases in France
Indo-Pacific region priority for France's EU presidency - foreign minister
Indo-Pacific a priority for France's EU presidency, foreign minister says
Gunshots fired again at police in France's Martinique - media
WRAPUP 2-France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over