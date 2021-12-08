Left Menu

Saudi mistakenly held in France over Khashoggi killing is returning, Saudi embassy says

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A Saudi man mistakenly held in France over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was returning to the kingdom after his release on Wednesday, the Saudi embassy in Paris said.

Embassy officials had visited the man in the place of his detention to check on his condition, the embassy said in its statement.

