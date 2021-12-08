Left Menu

FIR against BJP leader Shelar over comment about Mumbai Mayor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:51 IST
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered here against BJP MLA Ashish Shelar late Wednesday night over his allegedly objectionable remarks against Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, a police official said.

Pednekar, a Shiv Sena leader, filed a complaint against Shelar at Marine Drive Police Station in South Mumbai, he said. A case under sections 354 A (4) (making sexually coloured remark), and 509 (words or gestures insulting woman's modesty) of the IPC was registered against the BJP leader, the official said, adding that police will conduct further probe.

Shelar had allegedly made the comments while criticizing the Mumbai civic body BMC's handling of a cylinder blast in Worli area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

