Biden pledges end to gas-powered federal vehicle purchases by 2035

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:56 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order vowing to transition to the acquisition of only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 for the federal vehicle fleet, the White House said.

The U.S. government owns about 600,000 vehicles. Biden's executive order also pledges 100% zero-emission light duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

