Biden pledges end to gas-powered federal vehicle purchases by 2035
Updated: 08-12-2021 23:56 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order vowing to transition to the acquisition of only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 for the federal vehicle fleet, the White House said.
The U.S. government owns about 600,000 vehicles. Biden's executive order also pledges 100% zero-emission light duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027.
