UK PM Johnson: Christmas parties "okay" under COVID Plan B
Christmas parties are allowed under new COVID-19 measures in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, and seasonal children's nativity plays should not be cancelled.
"We don't want nativity plays to be cancelled," Johnson said as he announced so-called "Plan B" measures including a work from home order and a COVID pass scheme.
"We think that it's okay, currently on what we can see, to keep going with Christmas parties, but obviously everybody should exercise due caution," he said, adding that ventilation, hand-washing and getting tested were sensible things to do.
