Left Menu

12 Manipur MLAs have not incurred disqualification in office of profit issue: governor

The assurance by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta came before a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao which asked him about the decision of the Governor.The top court had earlier said the Manipur governor cannot sit over the opinion given by the EC regarding the disqualification of 12 BJP MLAs in the office of profit issue.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-12-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 00:42 IST
12 Manipur MLAs have not incurred disqualification in office of profit issue: governor
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Wednesday dismissed a complaint filed by a Congress MLA seeking disqualification of 12 legislators of the state in the office of profit issue, saying they have not incurred disqualification under constitutional provisions.

The complaint was filed by Congress MLA D D Thaisii on the ground that they were holding posts of Parliamentary Secretaries, which amounted to ''offices of profit''.

The governor said the 12 MLAs have not incurred disqualification on the ground of office of profit under the provision of Article 191 of the Constitution which deals with disqualification of members of state legislatures.

The Supreme Court was assured on November 11 that the governor of Manipur will soon take a decision on the opinion given by the Election Commission (EC) in January regarding the disqualification of 12 BJP MLAs in the ''office of profit'' issue. The assurance by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta came before a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao which asked him about the decision of the Governor.

The top court had earlier said the Manipur governor cannot ''sit over'' the opinion given by the EC regarding the disqualification of 12 BJP MLAs in the ''office of profit'' issue. According to constitutional provisions, the governor shall act according to the opinion of the EC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021