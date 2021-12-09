NHRC team visits shelter homes, finds shortcomings

A team of the NHRC on Wednesday inspected a few shelter homes and found shortcomings at two such facilities, officials said.

The team was led by NHRC member justice M M Kumar, who went for an inspection of the shelter homes run by an NGO under a Delhi government scheme at Turkman Gate.

These included shelter homes for men, women and old-age people, they said.

The team found that the infrastructure at the shelter homes was very poor.

There were small rooms that could only accommodate 8-10 homeless persons whereas 25 persons were found living there.

The ceilings were leaky that needed urgent repairs.

Another major concern is lack of cleanliness. There are no beds and only mattresses on the floor, the NHRC said in a statement.

The women shelter home was also ''very small and overcrowded''. There was no water supply in the women shelter home, it said.

The washrooms were in highly unhygienic condition.

Also, no periodic inspection has been done by the authorities concerned. However, the Ashray Home for old-age persons was relatively better equipped in terms of infrastructure and other facilities, the statement said.

