Left Menu

7 UN peacekeepers killed, 3 critically hurt in central Mali

Insecurity has worsened with attacks on civilians and United Nations peacekeepers in the country.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 09-12-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 01:14 IST
7 UN peacekeepers killed, 3 critically hurt in central Mali

The United Nations said seven UN peacekeepers were killed and three critically injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in central Mali on Wednesday.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it was one of the highest death tolls in Mali, which has been in the forefront of attacks on UN peacekepers.

He said the device exploded in the Bandiagara region, hitting the vehicle carrying peacekeepers from Togo who were part of a UN logistics convoy traveling from Douentza to Sevare.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Malian authorities “to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly,'' Dujarric said.

The U.N. chief sends condolences to the families, government and people of Togo and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, he said. Attacks by armed groups linked to al-Qaida against the Malian army began in 2015. Insecurity has worsened with attacks on civilians and United Nations peacekeepers in the country.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021